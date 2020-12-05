MANKATO — For Kathy Sallstrom and her loved ones, performing in the Singing Hills Chorus is about more than the music.
It’s about togetherness for people in the Mankato area living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, plus their loved ones like Sallstrom.
She saw how much having a supportive community within a community helped her mother, Jane, who had Alzheimer’s and was the first registered member in the choir before she passed away in 2018. Now as a choir member herself, Sallstrom sings along with her aunt, Karen.
In past years the choir met up to rehearse ahead of an in-person concert in Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel. Seven weeks into their rehearsals in the spring, it became apparent they wouldn’t be able to sing together in concert this year.
So Sallstrom and her aunt were happy the organizers found a way to keep the choir singing through Zoom rehearsals and other events.
“It brings a normalcy to your life when many things have changed for someone who lives with Alzheimer’s or a form of dementia,” Sallstrom said.
Even during a year marred by COVID, the choir’s sense of togetherness was on full display Saturday in their newly premiered concert video on the choir’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
“I Will Sing,” the title and theme for the concert, featured individual audio recordings of the members mixed together over video. Music director Kristin Ziemke collected the audio from members by going house to house, while accompanist R. Dale Anderson mixed it together.
On top of those efforts, the choir leaders organized virtual music Mondays, driveway caroling and outdoor sing-alongs. Clips and pictures from the events were included in the video.
The virtual concert was a labor of love for the choir, said Sandi Lubrant, Singing Hills program director. She credited everyone for being adaptable and Ziemke and Anderson for their hard work organizing it.
“We feel so much love in this group for one another,” she said. “We were just going to keep figuring out ways to sing together and share it with the community.”
Sallstrom said having a way to still sing together this year meant so much to her and her aunt. The virtual rehearsals of course centered around singing, but also included social time and movement just like the in-person gatherings of previous years.
“The music is the framework and the singing is the focus,” Sallstrom said. “But between the director and the accompanist, they’re just so motivating for the people in the chorus.”
Chorus members did have one opportunity to perform together for the concert. They distanced outside on Good Counsel Hill on a beautiful fall day to perform the song “I Will Sing” in American Sign Language.
They learned the signs so they wouldn’t have to audibly sing around each other, then their audio recordings were layered on top of the video later.
“We were really determined to share a song together,” Lubrant said. “We felt like American Sign Language gave us that opportunity; it was a beautiful way to express the song.”
For other songs in the concert, the video shows members in their homes singing along or members from the School Sisters of Notre Dame performing individually in the chapel. Members introduce the songs by sharing memories about them.
The beauty of music is how it seems to bring back memories for people living with Alzheimer’s, Sallstrom said.
“I think there’s a connotation that people living with Alzheimer’s have limitations where actually they still have abilities and that potential,” she said. “This brought so much joy.”
On top of the choir’s renditions, the concert included a performance of “O Holy Night” from Mankato a cappela group Home Free in the chapel. Tim Foust of Home Free applauded the choir during his introduction.
Singing Hills is part of the Giving Voice Initiative, which connected its leaders to other choirs in the U.S. and Canada to work through ways to keep singing during the pandemic. Members from choirs elsewhere in the country tuned into the video premiere Saturday to show their support.
Singing Hills has a spring session planned for February. Rehearsals might have to start on Zoom again depending on what’s happening with the pandemic by then.
The plan is to pivot to in-person singing again as soon as it’s safe to do so, Lubrant said. No matter the format, though, members will keep singing together in 2021.
