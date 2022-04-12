ST. PETER — District 2 Nicollet County Commissioner Terry Morrow is running for reelection.
"Together, we have faced significant challenges arising from the pandemic and other events. I am honored to support our tremendously dedicated county employees as we meet these challenges in ways that focus upon serving and supporting Nicollet County residents," he said in a statement.
Morrow said he looks forward to the upcoming project of completing Highway 14 as a four-lane from Nicollet to New Ulm.
In 2018 Morrow defeated St. Peter Mayor Chuck Zieman for the open seat on the County Board. Morrow captured 60% of the vote.
Morrow was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 2005 and served House District 23A — which includes parts of Nicollet and Sibley counties — until 2012.
