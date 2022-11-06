While home-buying trends have dramatically slowed in many regions of the U.S. due to rising mortgage interest rates, the market is still holding its own in the Greater Mankato area.
“It’s definitely caused some people to pause a bit,” says Habib Sadaka of CrossCountry Mortgage in Mankato. “But I do believe that the rise in rates is going to be temporary.”
That pause might allow buyers to better level a market that has more recently favored sellers, often prompting bidding wars, which have increased average home prices here and throughout the nation, Sadaka said.
“But there’s not a lot of inventory either,” he said, which also tends to keep average home sales up.
That average home price in Mankato during October sales was $380,930, according to figures compiled by Sonja Zoet of The Zoet Group/True Real Estate. That’s down from a March high of $463,860 but still above a November 2021 average of $318,070.
At the mid-year point in July 2022, housing demand was still well above supply in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Realtors group, with the state’s median sales price increased by 7.9% to $339,900.
Mankato’s strong regional economy and tight housing market have managed to hold average home prices fairly stable, Sadaka said.
“Southern Minnesota seems to be insulated a bit,” he said, adding “it’s very situational.”
Sadaka added several factors are at play in today’s home-buying market, including three-bedroom rental rates topping $2,000 a month. That continues to make home ownership a financially attractive benefit, he said.
Donna Killion of Edina Realty in Mankato reports that single-family housing construction simply hasn’t kept up with demand, citing national figures of just 5.9 million new homes built over the decade of 2010-19, the lowest number since the 1930s.
Killion agrees with Sadaka that there might be a home-buying slowdown over the final quarter of 2022.
“I’ve seen a few people pause,” Killion said. “I’ve had about half a dozen people say they’re waiting until next year to see if rates might go back down.”
Past sales Killion has serviced point to those increasing mortgage rates. A pre-pandemic homebuyer settled into a mortgage rate of about 2.75%; a May sale and mortgage rate was 5.5%. And a major mortgage lender in Mankato, U.S. Bank, on Thursday reported a 30-year fixed annual percentage rate at 7.652% and 15-year at 6.992%.
Mortgage rates, which one year ago dipped under 3% for some qualified homebuyers, topped the 7% mark Nov. 1, according to Bankrate.com, which monitors national trends. With a credit score over 700 and suitable down payment, a 30-year fixed rate might be as high as 7.757%, according to a Bankrate.com analysis.
Lowering that mortgage to a 15-year fixed rate, Bankrate reported a potential rate at 6.679%. But that will increase one’s monthly mortgage payment.
But Killion noted there will always be families needing to move and buy a home, despite those increasing mortgage rates. Some may need to come up with larger down payments to qualify.
“It’s just a little bit of a struggle for some right now,” she added.
Rental construction spikes
Mankato’s strong regional economy has still allowed for myriad housing construction projects. But most of the units under construction or planned are in the rental market. With a total of 1,383 housing units planned in the Mankato area, most are apartments or townhouses. Just 96 of the units, according to a Free Press analysis, are lots for detached owner-occupied homes.
“We’re seeing rents still rising,” Sadaka said.
A decrease in homebuyer purchases could possibly maintain that trend. Low housing unit vacancy rates in Mankato and neighboring St. Peter, both well under 2%, also play a role in keeping monthly rents at historically high levels.
Increasing supply costs also have continued to slow construction of single-family homes throughout the region as economies of scale force developers to target more apartments and townhouses. And housing remains a critical issue in many regional communities.
In St. Peter, the last city-planned subdivision, Traverse Green, broke ground in 2017. Five years later, 34 of the original 59 single-family lots remain available for sale, according to St. Peter Community Development Director Ben Baker, with 25 lots now with houses. The newest construction, like several before, are two Habitat for Humanity homes.
Juliann Wiersma, communications director for Habitat for Humanity, South Central Minnesota, said most of their projects are not affected by increasing mortgage rates as clients typically qualify for low- or no-interest packages. But she said the Mankato-based Habitat office also receives calls from potential homebuyers who don’t qualify for a Habitat home project and are looking for guidance.
Take the difference in lot prices between St. Peter’s Traverse Green, priced as low as $21,900, and a higher-priced neighborhood on Mankato’s south side, where lot prices are listed at $130,000. Traverse Green was developed as an affordable housing development, a partnership between the city and Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership. The south Mankato subdivision is market rate, with single-family home prices topping $600,000.
Fed hiking rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday announced yet another “jumbo” interest rate hike of three-quarters a percent, the fourth consecutive increase by the Fed and sixth overall in 2022, the most significant series of increases since the 1980s. In an effort to curb inflation, Powell also said one more interest hike could lie ahead before year’s end.
“The inflation picture has become more and more challenging over the course of this year,” Powell announced.
Targeting a 2% inflation rate has been elusive, he admitted, acknowledging as early as August that the cost of borrowing will bring “some pain to households and businesses.”
The nation’s top secondary mortgage lender, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation — commonly known as Freddie Mac — is among those in the industry wondering how rising interest rates might affect purchase plans over the short and long term.
Freddie Mac’s Thursday press release announced a slight drop to 6.95% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.
“Mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%, as the dynamics of a once-hot housing market have faded considerably,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Unsure buyers navigating an unpredictable landscape keeps demand declining while other potential buyers remain sidelined from an affordability standpoint.”
But stay tuned. At least in Mankato, the owner-occupied housing market is relatively stable. Sadaka goes by the saying, “marry the house and date the rate.” Even if one is stuck with a high mortgage interest rate, he believes today’s homebuyers should have the ability to refinance in the not-to-distant future.
“Things are changing very rapidly,” Sadaka said. “It’s definitely softening up a bit though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.