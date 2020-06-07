MANKATO — Mankato’s hottest stretch of the year mixed with some rain gives mosquitoes prime conditions to hatch in larger numbers.
Ticks tend to thrive in the spring and early summer, while mosquitoes become the dominant pest once the heat and humidity pick up.
The recent 90-degree days and rain could signal the beginning of southern Minnesota’s mosquito season.
Dave Neitzel, supervisor in the vector-borne disease unit at the Minnesota Department of Health, predicted in May that Minnesotans would start to notice more mosquitoes by late May. At the time, stormy weather had just hit the southern part of the state.
“With that large storm we just had in southern and central Minnesota, we’ve had enough moisture to boost mosquito production,” he said.
Conditions had been fairly dry before then, which helps certain ticks but hurts mosquitoes. Then Mankato got its hottest weather of the year so far.
Mosquitoes often require stagnant water to breed, so upending any containers in your yard is one way to decrease the chances of a swarm outside. Patching up screen windows and using air conditioning can help keep them out of your home.
Of the 50 or so mosquito species in Minnesota, only a few are capable of spreading diseases such as West Nile virus and La Crosse encephalitis. Contracting a disease from a mosquito is rare, but the highest risk period is mid-summer through early fall.
“There’s some disease transmission that’s possible early, but in most years the risk is higher late in the season,” Neitzel said.
The Minnesota Department of Health considers Blue Earth County and most other area counties to be low risk for West Nile virus. Brown, Watonwan and Faribault counties are in the moderate risk zone.
As for La Crosse encephalitis, Blue Earth County and most area counties have had cases in rare instances in the past. None had more than two cases between 1985 to 2018, according to the health department.
So mosquitoes are mainly a nuisance with a slight risk of being dangerous in south-central Minnesota. And businesses offering spray treatments to homeowners get busy once the bugs start to hatch.
Homeowners already have been reporting bad swarms, said Austin Schmidt, a sales representative with Mosquito Squad. The business provides mosquito control services in Mankato and much of southwestern Minnesota.
“We’ve had already more people total this year than we did last year,” he said.
May to June is usually when calls pick up, especially when humid weather comes, he said.
