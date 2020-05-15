MANKATO — Seven of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had at least one new COVID-19 case confirmed Friday.
Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Faribault and Martin counties had a combined 16 new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest pandemic update. Brown and Sibley counties were the two in the region with no new cases.
The new cases include:
- Five in Blue Earth County, which has had 76 total cases
- Five in Nicollet County, which has had 28 total cases
- One in Waseca County, which has had 19 total cases
- Two in Le Sueur County, which has had 33 total cases
- One in Watonwan County, which has had 33 total cases
- One in Faribault County, which has had nine total cases
- One in Martin County, which has had 114 total cases
The region had no new deaths reported Friday. Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by 20, however, bringing the total to 683.
Most of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. The age range for the latest fatalities was between 50-59 years old and 100-plus years old.
Testing levels again exceeded 5,000 in Friday's update, leading to an uptick in confirmed cases and confirmed cases per 100 tests. The state's 808 newly confirmed cases bring its total to 14,240 since the pandemic began, with 8,820 people no longer needing isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.