While COVID-19 cases are jumping across the region, only one area school district has announced plans to move to more remote learning.
The coronavirus is not being transmitted within schools, some district officials say. But they warn that continued heightened community spread could require them to move to more at-home learning.
United South Central Schools are closed Monday and Tuesday as staff prepare to transition to new learning models Wednesday.
The district in Faribault County had been offering full-time in-person classes. But COVID-19 cases within the schools has left the district without enough staff to maintain that model, the district announced Friday.
The elementary school is moving to full-time distance learning and the secondary school is moving to a hybrid model.
District leaders hope to transition back to an in-person model Dec. 8.
Faribault County had the highest rate of coronavirus cases in The Free Press coverage area, according to a most recent state report. The data is two weeks behind, however, and doesn't reflect a surge in cases during the past week.
Faribault, Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Watonwan counties all averaged more than 30 cases per 10,000 residents for the period of Oct. 11-24. That's the threshold once recommended by the state for distance learning for secondary schools.
The Minnesota Department of Education now recommends school leaders also consider the number of cases within specific communities, within their schools, within student activities and within high-risk groups.
School district and local health officials meet regularly — generally on Thursdays after the state releases data updates — to review all of those factors.
So far this fall those additional factors have led the leaders of most districts to maintain their learning models even when the county case rates reach a new threshold.
Mankato and New Ulm leaders both have noted there have been no known transmission of the virus in their school buildings.
The 23 cases reported among Mankato students and staff last week and the four in New Ulm all were traced to probable sources outside of school.
However, the districts have warned that rising community cases could soon prompt them to switch to more restrictive models.
“The impact remains low,” New Ulm Supt. Jeff Bertrang wrote in a parent letter Friday. “But if the community cases continue to rise, we may not have any options other than to go to distance learning.”
The letter also warned that the district might not be able to provide child care if too many staff members are ill or in quarantine.
In a letter released Thursday, Mankato Area Public Schools warned families to be prepared for a potential shift with short notice.
“While we are not announcing a learning model change today, we are planning for what the change may look like in the near future,” the letter says.
The St. Peter School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday to review data and discuss “a possible transition to distance learning in coming weeks.”
St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth noted in a Sunday letter to families that cases are climbing both in Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and in the district. Five students had the virus as of Sunday and 50 students and seven staff were in quarantine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.