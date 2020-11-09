Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this evening will become a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening will become a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.