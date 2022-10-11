MANKATO — Possible pedestrian safety upgrades along Stadium Road on the Minnesota State University campus range from improved signals, to turn restrictions, to an overpass for walkers and bikers.
The prices vary as widely as the alternatives — as little as $165,000 for the cheapest fixes for three crossings, about $2 million if an underpass is included at Warren Street, and more than $4.8 million for a lengthy pedestrian bridge.
And the fixes that work best for drivers, for walkers and for taxpayers don’t necessarily match.
A study conducted by SRF Consulting, working with local governments and MSU, is nearing completion after an examination of the busy segment of roadway and conversations with scores of students and campus staff.
“The top three concerns with Stadium Road involved speeding, safety and traffic congestion,” Jon Nelson, an associate civil engineer for the city of Mankato, told the City Council Tuesday night.
But some of the potential solutions to make the road safer for pedestrians could back up traffic, increasing congestion. And the options that separate walkers from drivers — underpasses or bridges — would separate a minimum of $1.8 million from the pockets of taxpayers.
Stadium Road is occasionally swarming with pedestrians when classes are in session at the nearly 15,000-student university, when games are being played at MSU venues or when other events draw crowds to the campus. The largest parking lots at MSU are south of Stadium Road while most of the campus is to the north.
Nearly 11,000 vehicles a day use that portion of Stadium, and the study tallied 610 walkers and bikers a day at Ellis Avenue on the west side of campus, 1,078 at the crosswalk near the Highland Arena-Myers Field House area, and 5,653 at Warren Street.
There have been just four reported crashes involving pedestrians in the past 10 years in that area, three at Warren and one at the Highland-Myers crosswalk. But there have been countless reports of near misses.
Few concerns exist with the Ellis Avenue crossing, other than the limited sight distance for vehicles ascending the steep hill just west of the intersection. The only significant issue with the pedestrian-activated flashing beacon at the middle crossing is when inattentive drivers don’t notice the lights, according to the draft report.
At the busy Warren Street crossing, though, people reported significant conflicts between drivers and pedestrians. Walkers and bikers sometimes don’t wait for a green/walk light, and drivers occasionally make right and left turns without regard to people in the crosswalks.
The transportation experts involved in the study looked at potential improvements to all three crossings.
At Ellis Avenue, $40,000 in upgrades to the signs and signal lights are suggested — prohibiting right turns on red lights, adding a flashing yellow arrow to the semaphore and installing an electronic “Prepare to Stop When Flashing” sign about 200 feet west of the stoplight for drivers ascending the Stadium Road hill.
At the middle crossing near Myers/Highland and the football practice fields, $100,000 in crosswalk improvements are proposed. They include higher visibility crosswalk markings, wider curb ramps and an expansion of the center median.
At Warren Street — where Blakeslee Stadium is to the southwest; massive campus parking lots are to the southeast; Taylor Center and most of the academic buildings are to the northwest; and the popular University Square business district is to the northeast — a half-dozen improvements ranging from $25,000 to $4.7 million were examined.
The least expensive options, ranging from $25,000 to $45,000, involved a variety of enhancements to the signals. For example, electronic signs could prohibit right-on-red turns when pedestrians are in the vicinity. The “walk” lights for pedestrians could be activated up to seven seconds before the accompanying green light for drivers begins, something allowing walkers to establish their presence in the crosswalks before drivers consider whether to make left turns.
A $90,000 option would add diagonal crossings to the Stadium and Warren intersection — something often referred to as a “pedestrian scramble.” The system involves periodically shutting down both north-south traffic and east-west traffic simultaneously — giving pedestrians free rein at the intersection.
Walkers and bikers could walk north, south, east, west or diagonally during that “exclusive pedestrian phase.”
It would be a quicker and easier crossing for pedestrians looking to cross both Stadium and Warren, which is what 90% of pedestrians at that intersection do as they move to or from the parking lots to the main campus, according to Chris Brown of SRF.
But that option, like the other two at-grade crossing improvements at Warren and Stadium, relies on restricting “right-on-red” turns in the interests of pedestrian safety. Blue Earth County, which owns Stadium Road, is adamantly opposed to prohibiting any existing turn movements on Stadium because of concerns that it would increase traffic congestion, Nelson said.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa said that congestion already happens when drivers are blocked from right turns because of the presence of people in the crosswalks. Prohibiting the movement even when there are gaps in pedestrian traffic would make the problem worse, Hatanpa said.
“I’m just picturing the whole road is going to be backed up,” she said.
The remaining alternatives at that intersection involve tunnels and bridges for pedestrians. A single tunnel running diagonally from southeast to northwest would cost an estimated $1.8 million. A two-tunnel approach — one crossing under Warren just south of the intersection and another crossing Stadium just to the west — would push the expense to $2.4 million.
A bridge, which would need switchbacks to keep the ramps at an acceptably low angle for accessibility, would cost an estimated $4.7 million. And for people who needed to use the ramps rather than stairs to reach the overpass, a roughly 150-foot trip from the southeast corner of Stadium-Warren to the northwest corner would become a nearly 1,000-foot voyage.
A final report is expected to be completed in the next month and could guide future decisions, but the recommendations won’t be binding. While funding sources for any improvements haven’t been identified, Blue Earth County, MSU and the city — which owns Ellis and Warren — are potential contributors.
“We haven’t gotten that far in the conversation yet,” said City Manager Susan Arntz.
