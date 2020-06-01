MANKATO — Police broke up one gathering at a park, but almost all Mankato-North Mankato area residents observed a weekend curfew.
No arrests were made for violating an unprecedented nighttime curfew in Mankato and North Mankato.
“Ninety-nine percent of people abided by the curfew,” said Mankato Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Jeremy Clifton. “It allowed us to protect and serve the community when there was a lot of uncertainty.”
Except for work or emergencies, people were ordered to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday into Sunday and again Sunday night into Monday.
It's the first time Clifton said he can recall his city issuing such an order, and he said it wasn't a decision city leaders made lightly. He “fullheartedly” supports people's right to protest, he said. The curfew was aimed at deterring people who “simply want to loot and cause destruction.”
The order was prompted by acts of vandalism and looting early Saturday morning that followed peaceful protests Friday in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Social media posts documented vandalism at the Mankato Target and looting at the nearby T-Mobile store. There also were a few other theft reports, including burglaries at the Metro PCS store on North Riverfront Drive early Saturday morning and at Rush Liquor on Hoffman Road early Sunday morning. But authorities aren't yet sure looters were involved. Surveillance video posted on social media showed only one thief inside the liquor store.
“I don't know if we'll ever know whether we'll know if those were looting rather than normal opportunistic crimes,” Clifton said.
North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said there was only one notable crime in his city over the weekend. Four teenagers suspected of rifling through vehicles at Village Court Apartments early Sunday morning were identified and referred for possible charges of vehicle tampering and curfew violation.
Mankato officers broke up a group of fewer than a dozen protesters at Riverfront Park late Saturday night after seeing a social media post suggesting the group had violent intentions, Clifton said.
The protesters left when ordered, but two men who have been documenting the Mankato protests on social media were handcuffed after they did not leave.
Video posted on the Triple Falls Productions Facebook page shows the men debating with a Mankato officer whether they qualified as members of the press and were exempt from the curfew. The Facebook page lists itself as an “entertainment and digital media company” that helps “artists and creatives capture and share their work.”
Clifton confirmed two men were “briefly detained” while officers confirmed their identities.
