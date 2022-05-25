Most swimming facilities are opening for the summer in the next few weeks, but all are continuing to struggle finding all the lifeguards they’d like to have.
“We are always looking for more. It’s been getting tougher the last couple of years,” said Ben Doeden, fitness and aquatic coordinator in New Ulm, who oversees hiring of lifeguards for the Aquatic Center.
They have about 14 lifeguards now, but he said they could easily add five to 10 more. The indoor pool is open year-round and an outdoor wading pool opens June 1.
He and other pool managers say they have to compete for high school and college students with restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses that are paying higher wages.
“But if you can have a job like this and hold a certification, it looks good on your resume. That’s what I tell people,” Doeden said.
At Flandrau State Park in New Ulm, where the sand bottom swim facility has been closed the past two years, there isn’t yet a solid answer on whether they will have enough lifeguards to open the facility this year.
The Spring Lake swim facility in North Mankato is set to open for the Memorial Day weekend and the Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato has a June 10 opening date.
Both say they have enough lifeguards to operate safely but are looking for more.
“It’s been a huge struggle to find lifeguards,” said Sandy Bromley, aquatic and recreation coordinator in North Mankato.
She said that while the facility will be open this Saturday through Monday, weather permitting, they will then close for a few days because schools are still in session, leaving them without enough lifeguards. They will reopen for the season June 4.
Bromley said they’ve had to turn down a few private rentals at the swim facility because they wouldn’t have enough lifeguards. They do 15-20 private rentals each year for family reunions, corporate parties and other events.
They have 46 lifeguards signed up but ideally would like to have more than 50.
She said they will be focusing more this summer on enforcing facility rules as people come in the gate, things like not allowing unapproved floatation devices, or checking people rolling in coolers or maybe sneaking something in in a bag.
“We want lifeguards to focus on the water and not have to focus on everything else going on around them, so we’ll be enforcing the rules at the gate,” Bromley said.
The facility will again host the Radio Mankato “Hot Summer Nights” events this year, which happen about every two weeks on a Friday or Saturday. The adults-only events start with some fun in the water. After about an hour, the water is off limits and alcohol is served. A DJ and other events go through the evening.
The Spring Lake facility will be open 12-6 p.m. every day until Aug. 28.
Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato was initially slated to be closed for renovations this year, but that work has been pushed into next year.
Jose Rosales Yepez of the Mankato YMCA, which provides the lifeguards and operates Tourtellotte, said they have about 30 lifeguards that cover both Tourtellotte and the indoor Y pools.
“We’re fine where we’re at but having more would be nice.
He said that while the shortage of lifeguards got worse the past couple of years, it’s been an issue for a decade or more.
“People can work at grocery stores and stuff and make more money than lifeguarding, so it’s understandable.”
He said the Red Cross also halted lifeguard certification and swim lessons during COVID-19, meaning there are fewer new lifeguards who have the training and experience to hire.
Tourtellotte Pool will have general swim from 1-5:30 p.m. daily and lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. daily.
Family nights are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission will again be free this year.
