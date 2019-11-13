NORTH MANKATO — An upset mother allegedly made threats to shoot staff at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Rebecca Catherine Kump, 34, of North Mankato, was charged with felony terroristic threats Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Kump believed the school was not doing enough to protect her daughter from bullying, according to the court complaint. During a phone conversation with an educator Monday, Kump allegedly twice threatened to come to the school to shoot staff members.
The school began lockdown preparations while police went to Kump's house. As she was being arrested, Kump reportedly told an officer she referenced school shootings but did not make a direct threat.
