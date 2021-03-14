Lucille “Suzie” Johnson hugged like she meant it.
She was a loving and social person who stayed actively involved in her church and community clubs. When she couldn’t attend church or meet up with friends for coffee as often during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t easy on her.
Johnson, who died at age 86 on Nov. 5 in Glenwood, Minnesota, is one of the thousands of Minnesotans who died from complications related to the virus during the last year, according to death data from the state Office of Vital Records.
Her family and friends in south-central Minnesota will remember her for her selflessness, faith and love for others.
“It was never about her,” said her daughter, Linda Annis, of Mapleton. “It was always about everybody else.”
Although Johnson lived in Belgrade — a small Stearns County city north of Willmar — her mourners include relatives and friends in south-central Minnesota. Annis, one of her four children, hosted her mother in Mapleton many times over the years.
Annis’ friends and neighbors got to know Johnson through the years as well. One of them, Julie Johnson, fondly remembers when Suzie would come down for the weekend and they’d all gather on the patio.
“She was always happy,” Julie Johnson said. “Seems like she always had a smile, and I never heard her say anything negative about a person for as long as I knew her.”
Her faith and devotion to family always shined bright. When her husband of 65 years needed to go on dialysis before his death about a year and a half ago, she took on the caretaker duties so he could stay home.
“The love between them was always evident,” she said.
Annis suspects her mother could’ve been exposed to COVID through her church quilting group. They were wearing masks, but one of the members tested positive shortly after gathering.
For days after the exposure, Suzie Johnson didn’t have any symptoms. Minor symptoms gradually arose, then breathing issues prompted a trip to the emergency room in Glenwood.
From there, the following 10 or so days felt like a rollercoaster with her condition up one day and down the next.
“It would be good, then not so good,” Annis said. “Then it got to be where she just wanted to say I’m done.”
She had another good day after family encouragement, to the point they thought about lining up a parade outside her hospital room to lift her spirits.
Another turn for the worse led to her dying the next day, Annis said.
“Even if she knew what the outcome was, I don’t know that she would’ve changed anything,” she said. “She was an outgoing person.”
Along with her four children, Johnson is survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. At her virtual memorial service, her grandchildren kept bringing up her hugs.
“At 86, it isn’t a young age,” Annis said. “But we didn’t expect this to happen.”
