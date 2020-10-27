ST. JAMES — A St. James mother who neglected her premature baby was sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation.
Danielle Louise Westman, 25, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect last month but the charge will be dismissed if she completes the requirements of a sentence handed down Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court.
Westman and father Antonio Trevino, 19, of St. James, were charged in April after one of their twin infants was hospitalized with pneumonia, sepsis, hypothermia, dehydration and other health issues.
The baby girl was born prematurely and her parents failed to bring her in for scheduled checkups and declined home visits from a public health nurse, the charges say.
Both babies were placed into foster care.
Westman was ordered to spend 30 days in the county jail, with work release, beginning in January. She also must spend five years on probation and go to counseling and a sober support group.
Trevino also pleaded guilty. He received a similar sentence in July and the charge also will be dismissed if he completes the requirements.
