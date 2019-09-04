The Associated PressThe Free Press
MANKATO — After her son was apprehended for getting into a fight Sunday in Mankato, his mother picked him up after his arrest and returned to the scene to fight alongside him, according to charges filed Tuesday.
Ivory V. Rockett, 47, and Trevis R. Toomer, 18, were both charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct Tuesday. Toomer also faces felony stalking and misdemeanor underage consumption charges.
Toomer was first arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to reports of a fight and found him yelling in the street with his shirt off, according to a criminal complaint. He registered a .04 blood alcohol content and was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Rockett then picked him up, later telling officers she took a wrong turn to end up near the site of the earlier fight. A woman told police she was waiting for a friend to jump start her car after police left the first fight scene when a vehicle sped by and nearly hit her and a friend.
She and another woman accused Toomer of jumping out of the car and getting in their faces. When someone mentioned having a baseball bat, one woman grabbed a stun gun before getting in a car until police arrived again.
Rockett told police Toomer only grabbed a bat after the stun gun was pulled on him. She said she also took off her leather belt to defend him and was struck in the face by one of the women.
An officer noted Toomer admitted to having a bat but changed his story about other events.
