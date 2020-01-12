Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.