Again, Mother’s Day is no longer the same for Kim Gustavson and others who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses.
Gustavson’s son, Travis James Gustavson, died of fentanyl poisoning on Feb. 24, 2021. It was a high-profile case which prompted murder charges and prison terms for two persons who supplied the synthetic opioid to him. Travis, just 21 at the time, died from the powerful drug mix.
“I’ve been pretty emotional today,” Gustavson said through a light rain during an hourlong vigil Sunday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Victory Drive. Others who had also lost loved ones to fentanyl joined in, offering support this Mother’s Day.
“It’s hard to keep going, but I have the two other boys,” Gustavson added. “Getting the word out there is the main thing.”
For grandmother Nancy Sack, bringing more attention and awareness to the ongoing threat of fentanyl drives her, moving her from deep grief to activism. She joined her daughter and others Sunday.
“We want to bring attention and awareness not only to fentanyl overdoses but for all mothers that have lost loved ones,” Sack says. “This is nationwide. Families are really starting to pull together.”
Kate Sloan of Montgomery was among those at the vigil. Her 30-year-old son, Nathan Kartak, died March 12, 2022. Like Gustavson, Sloan’s understanding of fentanyl was limited prior to her son’s overdose.
“That was my first exposure to fentanyl as the epidemic it was,” Sloan said, adding she hopes to keep bringing awareness so no other Montgomery person dies to fentanyl poisoning.
Mounting support and attention to fentanyl poisoning has been prompted by a tripling of U.S. overdose deaths over a four-year period ending in 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 1,356 drug overdose deaths in Minnesota in 2021, more than doubled from four years earlier.
Over a million persons in the U.S. have died of drug overdose over the past two decades, the CDC reports. And according to a Washington Post analysis of national death data, fentanyl poisoning is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 49.
Sack hopes Sunday’s gathering and outreach continues to bring attention to the ongoing crisis, as fentanyl remains prevalent in the drug trade, is cheap to make, up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the CDC.
Work by those like Sack and her daughter are among efforts throughout the state which have seen mounting political action. Sack says attention to increasing fentanyl poisoning deaths prompted Gov. Tim Walz, shortly after winning re-election in November, to appoint Jeremy Drucker as Minnesota's addiction and recovery director, a new position in the governor’s administration.
Drucker’s been down to the Mankato area, according to Sack, because regional initiatives have caught his attention and proved effective. Sack also credits local and statewide activism which has reclassified fentanyl and raised awareness and availability of the drug Narcan, which can counteract fentanyl poisoning and save lives.
Free trainings and Narcan are offered locally through the Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team at 507-384-9060 or the Rural AIDS Action Network (RAAN) in Mankato at 507-345-1011.
Regionally, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized 27.5 grams of fentanyl or a fentanyl mix in 2021. Last year, the task force seized 3,816 doses of fentanyl in counterfeit prescription pills and 8.5 grams of fentanyl powder, according to Nicollet County agencies.
Sack also credits the efforts of the Greater Mankato United Way in bringing attention not only to addiction and overdoses, but to suicide and mental health issues. She’s also hopeful that a proposal by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to purchase two buildings on the Good Counsel campus of the former School Sisters of Notre Dame properties comes to fruition.
The proposed treatment center for adults would be similar to those run by the Adult and Teen Challenge in Minneapolis, Brainerd, Duluth, Rochester and Buffalo.
“Our children, their mothers and families deserve to be acknowledged with compassion, not judgment,” Sack says.
While her activism and advocacy guides her, the deep grief returns often for Sack. By scheduling events like Sunday, she’s hoping to both stay committed and busy, while in turn providing support for others.
“I’m doing okay,” Sack says. “But some days it feels like yesterday. It’s a horrible loss.”
