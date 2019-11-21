ST. JAMES — Two St. James mothers are facing criminal charges after they allegedly cheered and took photographs as their children assaulted another juvenile.
Melissa Ann Alvarez, 43, and Tina Marie Garcia, 51, were charged with gross misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child Thursday in Watonwan County District Court.
Alvarez and Garcia reportedly brought their 12-year-old children to a St. James park Nov. 10 to fight with a 14-year-old.
A St. James police officer obtained video of the fight taken on a cellphone, according to the court complaint. The juvenile aggressors can be seen hitting the other child multiple times. The 14-year-old left the fight with a bloody nose.
Garcia reportedly can be heard saying “get her” and “don’t (expletive) with my daughter.” Alvarez can be seen taking photos of the 14-year-old.
