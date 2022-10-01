MADELIA — A 47-year-old Truman man riding a motorcycle collided with a semi at about 9 p.m. Friday on Highway 60 just west of Mankato.
Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was westbound on Highway 60 when his Honda motorcycle collided with a southbound International driven by Brian Alton Anderson, 58,of Madelia, the State Patrol said.
Diepenbrock was transferred to Madelia hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Anderson suffered no injuries.
Diepenbrock was wearing a helmet and Anderson was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
