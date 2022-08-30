GAYLORD — A 24-year-old Morton man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding and a deer collided Tuesday afternoon between St. Peter and Gaylord.
Dustin James Arredondo was riding a northbound 2022 Harley Davidson on Highway 22 at 1:40 p.m. when the collision occurred, the State Patrol said.
Arrendondo was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
