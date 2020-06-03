KASOTA — A rural St. Peter man in a truck and a Mankato man on a motorcycle collided Wednesday on Highway 169 south of Seven Mile Park.
Howard Vogel, 71, was going northbound on the highway in a 2011 Ford pick-up at 3:12 p.m. when he turned left crossing into the southbound lanes in front of a 2007 Harley Davidson driven by John Roby, 65, according to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
The motorcycle was unable to stop and broadsided the truck. The sheriff's office release didn't include information on the extent of injuries for either party.
