ST. CLAIR — A motorcyclist is in custody after allegedly going nearly 100 mph and fleeing from a deputy in Blue Earth County.
Raymond Ervin Koberg Jr., 21, of Mankato, is facing possible charges including fleeing police and reckless driving, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release.
Koberg reportedly was spotted traveling 99 mph on County Road 90 west of Highway 22 just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He fled from a sheriff's deputy, went on side roads toward St. Clair and abandoned his motorcycle after the deputy lost sight of him. He was found outside the St. Clair School and arrested.
