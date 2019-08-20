MADELIA — A Winnebago man was arrested for DWI for a sixth time last week in Madelia.
A Madelia police officer observed two motorcyclists racing and running stop signs Thursday, according to a court complaint. One motorcyclist pulled over and ran away but was soon located and identified as Terry Dean Peters, 28.
Peters allegedly smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer.
Peters was charged Monday in Watonwan County District Court with felony DWI, gross misdemeanor driving without an ignition interlock, and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot and driving after license suspension.
Peters has five prior DWI convictions.
