MANKATO — A motorcyclist had a gun and drugs in his backpack as he fled from authorities going over 100 mph before he crashed in Mankato, charges say.
A state trooper tried to stop a motorcycle driven by Elijah Richard Barnes-Strong, 22, of St. Paul Park, for speeding around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on Highway 22 near Kasota.
Barnes-Strong fled into Mankato, at one point reaching 102 mph, according to a court complaint. He traveled on Augusta Drive, Victory Drive and Madison Avenue before crashing as he tried to turn onto Long Street.
A loaded gun and marijuana wax allegedly were found in Barnes-Strong's backpack.
He was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor drug possession, gross misdemeanor carrying a gun without a permit and misdemeanor careless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.