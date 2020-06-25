ST. CLAIR — Charges have been filed against the motorcyclist who allegedly fled from authorities going 100 mph Tuesday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
Raymond Ervin Koberg Jr., 21, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor reckless driving Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A sheriff’s lieutenant witnessed Koberg going 99 mph on County Road 90 south of Mankato, the charges said. Koberg would not stop and fled while going over 100 mph.
The lieutenant lost the motorcycle after it turned onto County Road 15. A deputy briefly spotted it going over 100 mph as it headed into St. Clair. A witness said the motorcyclist ran a stop sign in town going 50-60 mph.
Koberg reportedly ditched the motorcycle outside a bank and was found nearby on foot.
The Free Press
