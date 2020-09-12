MANKATO — A man is facing a seventh DWI charge after he crashed a motorcycle and seriously injured himself in July.

Michael Lee Moe, 52, of St. Peter, was charged with felony DWI Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A passerby found Moe unconscious near a motorcycle in the 1900 block of Third Avenue in Mankato around 2:45 a.m. July 16.

Moe was not wearing a helmet and had head injuries and road rash, according to a court complaint. He was taken to a hospital where he was intubated.

An officer who investigated the crash scene determined Moe went off the road at a high rate of speed.

Moe had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 when a test was administered over two hours after the crash.

Moe has six prior DWI convictions, dating between 1999 and 2015. 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you