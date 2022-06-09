EAGLE LAKE — A 43-year-old Eagle Lake man died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed on a gravel road on the south side of Eagle Lake Wednesday evening.
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to calls around 9:20 p.m. reporting an unresponsive motorcyclist on 211th Street, between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Efforts at the scene to save Troy Josef Tabor were unsuccessful, deputies said.
Tabor was not wearing a helmet and did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement when he was ejected from the 2002 Yamaha V Star he was riding, deputies said.
The crash remains under investigation.
