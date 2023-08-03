EMERALD TWP — A motorcyclist is facing non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle incident in Faribault County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jeffery R. Brown, 46, of Ford St. John, British Colombia, was traveling Westbound on I-90 on a 2005 Harley Davidson FLS when he laid the Harley down in the roadway.

The incident happened near Emerald Township at 4:14 p.m. Thursday.

Road conditions were dry at the time.

Brown is being treated at United Hospital in Blue Earth.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video