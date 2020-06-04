KASOTA — A Mankato man, injured in a motorcycle-pickup crash Wednesday afternoon, remains hospitalized.
John Roby, 65, is a patient at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, said his son, Joe Roby.
Roby was riding a southbound 2007 Harley Davidson on Highway 169 near Seven Mile Park at 3:12 p.m. when the motorcycle and a northbound pickup collided, a Nicollet County Sheriff's Department press release said.
Howard Vogel, 71, was driving northbound on the highway in a 2011 Ford pickup when he turned left crossing into the southbound lanes in front of the motorcycle, according to the press release.
The motorcycle was unable to stop and broadsided the truck.
Nicollet County Sheriff's Department did not specify the extent of Roby's injuries or if Vogel was injured.
A CaringBridge site will be established for Roby, his family said.
