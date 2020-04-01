MANKATO — The motorcyclist who died in a Tuesday crash just north of Mankato has been identified as Michael J. Borresen-Berg.
Borresen-Berg, 40, of rural Mankato, was driving a 2003 Yamaha south on County Road 5 when the motorcycle and a northbound pickup pulling a trailer driven by Raymond A. Nourie collided, according the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred around 3:19 p.m. near the road's intersection with 231st Lane.
Nourie, 61, of rural Nicollet, wasn't injured in the crash, a news release stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
