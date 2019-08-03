MANKATO — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after he crashed to avoid hitting other cyclists Saturday morning near Minneopa State Park.
According to the State Patrol: A 64-year-old Le Sueur man was riding a in a group of motorcyclists on Highway 68 around 9:30 a.m. The man did not realize the group was turning at County Road 11. The man laid down his Harley Davidson to avoid hitting other members of the group.
The man was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato. The State Patrol has not released the man's name.
