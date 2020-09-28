VERNON CENTER — A 64-year-old Zimmerman man was injured when he crashed a motorcycle on Highway 169 near Vernon Center Sunday night.
Bradley Arnold Erickson was alone on a southbound 2017 Harley Davidson and was near the highway's intersection with 150th Street in Blue Earth County at 8:30 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and it left the road, the State Patrol said.
Erickson, who was wearing a helmet, was treated for non-life-threatening injures at the Mayo Health Clinic System hospital in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.