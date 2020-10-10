HENDERSON — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car Saturday near Henderson.
A Honda motorcycle and a Ford Mustang both were southbound on Highway 93 when they collided around 4 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
The motorcyclist — Chad Allen Kleinschmidt, 41, of Le Sueur — was taken to the Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur with non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupants of the Mustang were not injured. Leroy Marvin Lorentz, 64, of St. Peter, was driving and Debra Rae Lorentz, also 64, of St. Peter, was the passenger.
