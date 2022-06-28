Sibley County Sheriff logo

HENDERSON — A 54-year-old rural Henderson man was injured in a motorcycle-deer crash Monday night west of Henderson.

Martin Hahn was riding alone on a motorcycle headed north on 391st Avenue in Sibley County and was near the intersection with 306th Street at 9 p.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer, Sibley County deputies said.

Hahn suffered significant injuries and was transferred from Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington to another hospital, deputies said.

