HENDERSON — A 54-year-old rural Henderson man was injured in a motorcycle-deer crash Monday night west of Henderson.
Martin Hahn was riding alone on a motorcycle headed north on 391st Avenue in Sibley County and was near the intersection with 306th Street at 9 p.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer, Sibley County deputies said.
Hahn suffered significant injuries and was transferred from Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington to another hospital, deputies said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.