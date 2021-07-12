NEW ULM — A young motorcyclist was injured when he crashed in rural Nicollet County.
Lawrence Dean Grunke, 19, of Fairfax, crashed just before 5 p.m. near County Road 21 and 701st Avenue northwest of New Ulm. No other vehicle was involved, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Grunke was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.