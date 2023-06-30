MONTGOMERY — A 61-year-old Montgomery woman was injured when the three-wheel motorcycle she was driving was rear-ended by a car Friday morning a few miles northwest of Montgomery.
Lynn Denzer was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale following the 7:51 a.m. crash on 320th Street in Lanesburgh Township, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said.
She had been driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Trike and was just west of the intersection with 181st Avenue when she attempted a left turn into a business parking lot. The motorcycle was rear-ended by a westbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Evelyn Scheffler, 18, of Zumbrota, deputies said.
The crash sent the motorcycle into the north ditch of 320th Street. A 2022 Ford Transit van driven by Aaron Halloran, 51, of Belle Plaine, was forced to enter into the south ditch of 320th Street to avoid a secondary collision with the Impala, deputies said.
Denzer's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, deputies said. Scheffler and Halloran were not injured.
The initial investigation indicates Denzer was not wearing a helmet.
