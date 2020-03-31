MANKATO — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon just north of Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
The name, age and gender of the victim was not being released pending notification of relatives.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 3:19 p.m. following a report of a vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 5, the name of Mankato's Third Avenue once the roadway leaves city limits. They found that a southbound motorcyclist had collided with a northbound truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of 231st Lane, the road that leads to the Minnesota Paving and Materials demolition landfill and yard-waste composting site.
"Life-saving efforts were initiated, but the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to Capt. Paul Barta of the Sheriff's Office.
