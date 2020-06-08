NICOLLET — A rural New Ulm woman was killed and her husband injured when their motorcycle struck a deer Saturday in rural Nicollet County.
Nicki Dummer died in a crash just before 9 p.m. on County Road 5/Fort Road near 501st Avenue northwest of Nicollet, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office. Matt Dummer, who was driving the motorcycle, had non-life-threatening injuries. Both riders were wearing helmets.
A GoFundMe page has raised over $17,000 for Matt and his three young children. The family grows corn and soybeans, raises hogs and makes maple syrup on a farm northwest of New Ulm, according to a story published last week in The Land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.