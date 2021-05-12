ARLINGTON — An Arlington man was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Sibley County Tuesday night.
Ryan Stumm, 26, died at the scene of a crash around 9:30 p.m. at 411th Avenue and 226th Street north of Arlington, according to a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe Stumm struck a deer and two other vehicles also were involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation and no further information is being released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.