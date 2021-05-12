Sibley Sheriff logo - new

ARLINGTON — An Arlington man was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Sibley County Tuesday night.

Ryan Stumm, 26, died at the scene of a crash around 9:30 p.m. at 411th Avenue and 226th Street north of Arlington, according to a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe Stumm struck a deer and two other vehicles also were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation and no further information is being released.

