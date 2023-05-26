NICOLLET — A 56-year-old New Ulm man suffered life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was driving crashed near a roundabout in Nicollet.
Matthew Gregory Gulden was on a southbound 2008 Harley Davidson at the roundabouts for Highway 111 and Highway 14 shortly after 10 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle as he attempted to straighten out its projection, the State Patrol said.
Gulden was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said. A condition report is not yet available.
Gulden was not wearing a helmet and road conditions were dry.
