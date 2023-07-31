KLOSSNER — A 24-year-old New Ulm man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash between New Ulm and Klossner early Monday morning.
Noah Wesley Bollingmo and the 2002 Harley-Davidson Cruiser he had been driving were found lying in the southbound lane of Highway 15 about 12:20 a.m., the State Patrol said.
Bollingmo was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
