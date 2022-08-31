MAPLETON — A Minnesota Lake man was critically injured after his motorcycle and a semi collided in Mapleton shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Ronald Feye, 61, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 22 while a semi driven by 49-year-old Travis Bowman of Waterville was heading south on Highway 22 when the vehicles collided, the State Patrol said.
Feye, who was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Bowman was not injured.
