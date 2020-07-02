HENDERSON — Authorities are looking for a Mankato motorcyclist who allegedly fled after nearly hitting a squad car outside of Henderson.
Jaikob Elijah Laabs, 38, reportedly nearly struck a Sibley County Sheriff's Office squad head-on while passing a semi in a no passing zone on Scenic Byway Road north of Henderson on Tuesday.
Laabs then went over 100 mph while fleeing, a court complaint alleges. The pursuit was discontinued out of concern for other motorists' safety.
Laabs was not wearing a helmet and a deputy recognized him from prior encounters.
Laabs was charged by warrant Wednesday in Sibley County District Court with felony fleeing police.
