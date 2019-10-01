EASTON — A motorcyclist was injured when he struck a deer Monday night south of Easton.
Douglas Wayne Schroeder, 49, of Sherburn, was southbound on Faribault County Road 17 near 170th Street when he hit a deer around 8:15 p.m. Schroeder was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the road, according to a Faribault County Sheriff's Office news release.
Schroeder was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with visible injuries.
Schroeder was listed in fair condition Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.