ST. PETER — A man is now charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a pellet gun at another motorist last month on Highway 169 near St. Peter.
A driver reported he was just north of St. Peter on March 9 when a man who looked angry pulled up next to him and pointed what appeared to be a pistol at him.
The complainant said he braked and the other driver rolled down the window and pointed the pistol back at him, according to a court complaint.
Police stopped the suspect's vehicle and reportedly found a pellet gun, along with a pipe with methamphetamine and an open bottle of vodka.
Derek Darby Ruth, 31, of Burnsville, was charged Monday in Nicollet County District Court with felony threats, gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor counts of driving after license revocation and open alcohol in a vehicle.
