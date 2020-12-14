MANKATO — A young woman allegedly injured three passengers when she crashed while driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Shanlynn Ann Inglis, 20, of Mankato, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Inglis crashed a vehicle at Lewis Street and Grace Court just after 3 a.m. One passenger lost consciousness but was awake as she was taken by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato, according to a police report.
Two other passengers had head injuries but did not need to go to the hospital, authorities said.
Inglis failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.22, a court complaint said.
It was Inglis' second DWI arrest this year. She will be arraigned later this week on misdemeanor DWI charges filed in August.
