NORTH MANKATO — An 87-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when a 2007 Nissan Versa rolled on Lee Boulevard hill Saturday evening.
The fire department had to use an extricator to get the motorist out after the single-vehicle crash, said Lt. Shawn Morgan of the North Mankato Police Department. A Mayo Clinic Health System ambulance brought the driver to the hospital afterward.
Authorities have not yet finished an investigation of the crash that briefly closed the hill to traffic.
The northbound Nissan was about halfway up the hill when it crashed about 7:20 p.m. The road was open again before 8:45 p.m.
