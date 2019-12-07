Police lights logo

MANKATO — A Cleveland motorist sustained a leg injury after hitting a deer with his car Friday on Highway 22 north of Mankato.

Eric D. Ziesmer, 36, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on the highway near 238th Street at 7:49 p.m. when the collision occurred, according to a State Patrol report. 

Ziesmer was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. 

