NICOLLET — Minnesota Department of Transportation officials are asking motorists to temporarily avoid using a stretch of highway between Nicollet and Gaylord while crews work on the road's surface.
The construction project on Highway 111/22 has progressed to a critical point where even local traffic is advised to stay off the roadway as much as possible, according to a MnDOT press release.
Monday the contractor began blading and shaping the gravel surface. Keeping vehicles off the roadway will help keep the slopes accurate and avoid damage to the newly stabilized base.
A project reclaiming the base of the roadway is slated to begin early next week. The process involves mixing new oil with the previously milled asphalt and using the blend for a stable road base.
The final paving with new asphalt will take place in mid-June.
When the project began May 4, detours were placed for the section from Highway 99 to Nicollet County Road 1. Motorists using the west detour travel on Highway 14, Highway 15 and Highway 19. The east detour consists of Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19.
A detour will be put in place in mid-July when a second stage of construction begins on Highway 22 from just north of Nicollet County Road 1 to Gaylord.
In addition to road repaving, the project will add lighting at six rural intersections, install snow fence along Highway 22, replace guardrail and perform utility work in the city of Nicollet.
Detour maps and more information about the project is available at: www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy111-22nicollet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.