MANKATO — City officials expect traffic disruptions to be minimal Saturday for the Mankato Marathon but are providing motorists road information for planning purposes.
The race begins 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota State University parking lot No. 21 along Stadium Road.
Some Mankato streets will be closed during the race, and traffic will be redirected for the safety of runners and drivers. (To see a detailed map and schedule, visit mankatomarathon.com.)
Road closures
- 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Front Street (from Marshall to Cherry streets)
- 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Timberwolf Drive (from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road)
- 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to Rosewood Drive)
- 8:30 a.m. to noon
Stoltzman Road (from Van Brunt Street to Fairfield Avenue)
Blue Earth/West Pleasant streets (from Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Northbound lane of Blue Earth County Road 1 (from County Road 9 to County Road 90)
Lane closures
- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Balcerzak Drive (from Pohl Road to Cardinal Drive)
Expected delays
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
East Main and South Fifth streets
East Main and South Fourth streets
- 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Stadium and Tanager roads
Stadium and Pohl roads
- 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road
Glenwood Avenue and Pohl Road
- 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
South Broad and Warren streets
- 7:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Stadium and Stoltzman roads
- 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
County Road 90 and Indian Lake Road
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
County roads 90 and 1
- 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Blue Earth Street (from Winona Street to Carney Avenue)
Carney to Moreland avenues
Carney Avenue and Blue Earth Street
Expected congestion
- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Stoltzman Road (between County Road 90 and Essex Road)
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
F.A. Buscher Park area (including Essex Road, Chancery Lane, Victoria Boulevard and Mayan Way)
