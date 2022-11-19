The wait is almost over for eager skiers looking to hit the slopes at Mount Kato, as the team anticipates opening Thanksgiving weekend.
General manager John Nelson said their target date is Nov. 25, but many factors, most importantly weather, will play a role in exactly when the ski hill opens. Details will be shared on the website and Facebook page as they become available.
The hill won’t be 100% open the first weekend, but at least one run will be.
Nelson said this year staffing shortages will also impact the hill.
“The big thing right now is trying to make snow, so we need snowmakers. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s long hours, it’s basically two shifts. They also need to be available when it’s cold.”
Nelson said he also needs a food and beverage manager and more lift operators.
Whether and when the team opens the rest of the hill is weather dependent, but they’re aiming for holiday break in December.
“If the temperatures are there, we’re able to make snow and we don’t have any issues mechanically, and we have people here to do it, then we can do it in a matter of weeks.”
He’s anticipating the upcoming season. “Right now, I’m just so excited about the excitement. This year there seems to be a little bit more than normal. People are excited. A lot of kids are constantly asking if we’re open.”
Season passes are $479 for adults and $399 for kids. Other prices haven’t been set because it’s still undetermined how many runs they’ll have.
