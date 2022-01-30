The end of 10-year-old Dylan Wollmuth’s mission was climbing half a thousand feet — a 60-foot elevation increase — up a snowy, bootprint-laden hill at Mount Kato, then sitting on an inflatable tube to slide down a slope and return to her starting point.
As of Sunday’s summit and plummet, however, Wollmuth had already outdone herself in the more impactful portion of the Climb 2 Feed Kids event.
Forty participating teams of about 10 people tried to raise at least $1,000. Wollmuth, a 4th grader at Bridges Community School in North Mankato, said she alone collected $1,000 — and one additional cent for good measure.
“I emailed people but I didn’t realize they were gonna donate that much money,” she said, having just finished sliding down the hill in a bright orange and purple snowsuit. Her theory is they all gave her money because they like her: “I’m a good kid — because I’m nice.”
The money, as Wollmuth noted in her message to donors, goes to the nonprofit Feeding Our Communities Partners, which uses it to buy meals and snacks for food-insecure K-12 students in five local school districts.
“I had been talking about it and she asked me, ‘Do you think I could be on the team for Bridges?’” said Wollmuth’s mother, Lori Wollmuth, the nonprofit’s community relations manager. “That’s the secret of this: All these little amounts, they really add up to a big impact.”
Sheri Sander-Silva, executive director of the nonprofit, said the $100,000 goal for Sunday’s fundraiser represents about half of the money FOCP spends on hunger relief annually. About three-quarters of that sum is raised by teams of community members, she said.
More than 800 students a week are served through the BackPack Food Program for elementary schoolers, the Power Pack program for middle schoolers and a food pantry that operates outside of local high schools. During the 2020-21 school year the organization served 226,400 meals to more than 1,000 kids, its data shows.
“We also have added summertime services, so really we have year-round hunger-relief resources for students in grades K-12,” Sander-Silva said.
Most of the groups climbing and sliding on Sunday were made up of teachers at local schools or employees of area businesses. The rest of the money is given by business sponsors.
Supported by more than 1,000 volunteers annually, 100 of whom were at Sunday’s event, the nonprofit of fewer than 10 employees needs community support in order to give back. Roughly 60% of the organization’s fundraising goal had been met by Sunday evening; donations can still be made through the event website.
“We are, by far, locally funded,” Sander-Silva said. “We don’t receive any large state or federal grants, which is a big deal. So that’s why events like this are so important to our operations.”
In its 9th year, Climb 2 Feed Kids traditionally happens inside of Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University. Each member in a team of 10 had to climb 768 stairs in a relay, said marketing manager Lillie Herbst.
College administrators shut down the event in fall 2020 because of the rapidly surging coronavirus. Without its usual location, the nonprofit didn’t feel it could safely organize a similar outing by the beginning of 2021. It was also sorely lacking volunteers because many were sick.
A competitive, timed food-packing event served as a fundraising replacement that year while also providing the needed volunteer labor, Herbst said. Crowded spaces were limited by hosting one team at a time to pack food, an arrangement which made the one-day outing into a two-month ordeal. At the same time, planning for the Mount Kato event had begun.
Organizers were praying for good snow and decent temperatures for the Sunday event, especially since this month has had average temperatures that were 4.5 degrees cooler than other Januarys of recent history.
Weather was cooperating Sunday: Temperatures were in the 20s and snow from the previous weeks blanketed the slopes.
“We’ve been here since before the sun was up,” Herbst said Sunday morning. “This is the first year we’ve ever done this format and already it’s going really smoothly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.